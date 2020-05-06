Inflated numbers increase fears

Have politics weaponized fear? The numbers do not add up! It's that simple. We must ask why. Whether China did this by accident, on purpose or in coordination with others, the fact is it did not warrant shutting down societies and economies. You cannot hide from a virus; they run their course.

We do not have a cure for the flu or AIDS or other viruses, yet we run our businesses, leave our homes, visit our family and friends and gather for celebrations, graduations, summer concerts, air shows, etc. We have medications, therapies and what we call a "vaccine" for flu; however, it doesn't prevent you from ever getting the flu and it may reduce symptoms if they can guess the correct strain in a given year.

How is your quality of life right now? Are you living your best life? Are you being productive, successful, outgoing? No, your government shut down your life and now your governor is going to keep you down, keep the economy down, destroy jobs and lives and it IS by design right now. The Bill of Rights exists for a reason and ordering citizens to stay home, inside, away from one another, tramples our rights. The models were never right, not based on science or facts; they are guesses. We have had many and of course they have all been wrong. Numbers are being inflated and you must ask why? Why? Fear works. We should all be living our best life.