Interfaith Alliance deserves praise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Count them! Over 55 leaders representing over 25 faith communities in the Bloomington-Normal area.

All signed on to a full page ad in The Pantagraph (June 7, 2020) from the McLean County Interfaith Alliance proclaiming in unison, “We stand together, or we fall apart.”

It read, in part “…We the undersigned faith leaders of McLean County denounce the killings of George Floyd and the long line of African-Americans who have been abused by the institutionalized racism and bigotry that continue to hold sway over our nation and our community.”

Bahais and Hindus and Jews and Baptists and Lutherans and United Methodists and African Methodist Episcopals and Spiritualists and Mennonites and Covenant Community churches and activists and Nazarenes and Assemblies of God and various constituents of the Roman Catholic Church, including the Benedictine Monastery.

Thank you to those who led this ecumenical effort and to the faith communities they lead. I told my friends, “If those folks keep getting together that way, I could join a church or temple or fellowship or community of faith like that! In my mind, they seem to be practicing what they preach and preaching what they practice.”