Is this the price for freedom?

Letters to the editor

I remember during the Vietnam War in the 1960s and '70s where CBS News after each night's broadcast would list all the soldiers who were killed the day before. Since this war went on for so many years, the public came to believe this was the price for freedom.

Then our country had the many school shootings where many school children were killed. These events went on for a long time. Our legislators would say to the parents who lost their child, "You have our thoughts and prayers."

Because of the Second Amendment, it seemed that we had to accept what was going on because this was the price of freedom.

Now our country is dealing with a pandemic that has affected every state of the union. Over 1 million confirmed cases with over 70,000 deaths have occurred. The outlook is more cases with more deaths. Our country is dealing with unemployment of over 33 million workers and businesses shut down.

Our president wants to reopen up the economy with the understanding that there will be more deaths.

Is this the price of freedom?

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

