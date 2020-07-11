It's up to us to hold leaders accountable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our unfortunate U.S.A. COVID-19 response should rekindle our popular self-governance. The mistakes we have made with COVID-19 are the same ones preventing us from actualizing our unique and precious blueprint for popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people.

We have not been sufficiently united in our planning and execution, either as states or citizens. With respect to really serious matters, we need sincerely embraced competent national objectives, policies, and procedures and proactively coordinated state and local ones appropriately tailored to particular conditions. And we must all participate. When we each leave it to the next one, nothing gets done.

We have not been applying science conscientiously, instead ignoring or rhetorically bending it to favor political preferences and wishes. We must properly apply epidemiology to COVID-19. We must properly apply political science, public administration, fund accountancy, public budgeting, systemic internal control, and independent auditing to actualize popular self-governance.