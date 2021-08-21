Joris John Heise: General welfare includes all of us

A devout man who reads the Christian Gospels every day, I am looking for ways to improve and repent. I believe all the great religions urge a change of life to rid ourselves of self-deceptions our superiority, righteousness, and disdain for others. They echo the love of others as ourselves. I likewise believe the Constitution echoes this call and urges citizens by way of their elected officers to contribute to the general Welfare. In practice, I believe this echo is part of human maturity—to care for the community that has nurtured our well-being by way of appreciation.

Today, some politicians in our nation prefer to put the brake on the present “general welfare” for a number of reasons. They need to conform to an ideology of insecurity about the unknown future. They have psychological needs for superiority of their group over others. They feel an above-average fear of humans different from themselves. They fear the expense is more than the need. All these reasons move them to both vindicate their dep-seated fear of others and make them feel more righteous about themselves.

Other politicians realize that money spent as investments in people, children, health, education, and senior citizens benefits the general Welfare in the long run. It is neither more nor less than investing in “horseless carriages” and new-fangled computers when they came into view. Stock markets, remember, are acts of faith by investors in the future.

Because they are so fearful, the fearful folks use language to accentuate their stand. They tend to label any disagreement “extreme” and try to limit or stonewall any change or improvement they disagree with or feel uncomfortable about. Their major motivator of hostility to improving the general Welfare seems to be fear, a fear fostered daily by our previous president.

That fear is leading us towards becoming a failed state—encouraging fearful gun-totin’ vigilantes, building walls physical, financial, racist and psychological, and electing incoherent and incompetent lawmakers to Congress whose mouths so often outrun their minds. Contrary to much of their past, this ideology fights against a larger federal budget, tries to reduce fiscal restraints and regulations on stock markets, and in many ways suggests the general Welfare does not include the poor, the disabled, people of color and other marginalized groups.

As the Constitution implies, the general welfare includes all of us—not an “us” vs. “them.”—not an exclusionary elite white Christian minority which the one ideology seems to have as its core and dream, but rather us—the messy thing called a democracy. We — the community — grow by continuously working on the general Welfare, or else we become a failed state. We improve and “repent”—or we fail as a state.

Joris John Heise is a Bloomington resident.

