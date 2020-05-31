I am appalled at the apparent brutal killing of an African American man, George Floyd, by the hands of four police officers in Minneapolis. One police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for 8- to 9 minutes as he pleaded for his life. He begged and cried out numerous times that he could not breathe. Three other officers watched and did nothing.
Each and every police officer takes an oath to protect and serve, to protect lives and save property. It should not matter the color of one's skin - Black Lives Matter! Most Americans watched several video accounts contrary to what the police officers had reported: that George Floyd resisted the arrest. The videos showed that Floyd did not resist arrest but pleaded and cried out with every remaining breath that he had. Within hours, George Floyd was dead.
Justice must be served now. The Minneapolis State's Attorney Office must respond quickly as the evidence is clear. The trust of Minneapolis and all communities have been violated. Murder charges must be filed against all four police officers. I do not condone rioters' violence, or burning down of community buildings, but I feel and understand the anger, pain and hopelessness as we have seen this occur time and time again as it relates to African Americans. This occurred in Minneapolis, but affects each and every one of us. This is the United States of America. We all must stand together for justice and human rights for all.
Willie Holton Halbert,
Bloomington
