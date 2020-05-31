Justice must be served now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am appalled at the apparent brutal killing of an African American man, George Floyd, by the hands of four police officers in Minneapolis. One police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for 8- to 9 minutes as he pleaded for his life. He begged and cried out numerous times that he could not breathe. Three other officers watched and did nothing.

Each and every police officer takes an oath to protect and serve, to protect lives and save property. It should not matter the color of one's skin - Black Lives Matter! Most Americans watched several video accounts contrary to what the police officers had reported: that George Floyd resisted the arrest. The videos showed that Floyd did not resist arrest but pleaded and cried out with every remaining breath that he had. Within hours, George Floyd was dead.