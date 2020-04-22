Kindred homestead has some history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I read with much interest Randy Kindred's column (April 8) about his "home place," where he grew up in Atlanta, at 400 S. Catherine St.

I knew Randy's folks and all of his dad's siblings. The Kindred family and baseball were synonymous in and around Atlanta. I had the privilege of knowing Randy's uncle, "Bob" Kindred, better than the rest of the family. Bob was a baseball pitcher and was a gentleman and a gentle man.

As an amateur historian of all things Atlanta, I felt compelled to write about the historic residence at 400 S. Catherine St.

Atlanta was founded by Richard T. Gill in 1853. Mr. Gill knew Abraham Lincoln and sometimes enlisted his expertise in legal matters. The home where Randy grew up was built and resided in by Mr. Gill and his family. The date it was built is unknown to me. Sometimes in the 1950s, the second story was removed and the roof lowered and it remained in that configuration until the recent demolition.

I was once told, but do not remember any of the details, of an etched window pane with reference to Mr. Lincoln. Also the original newel post was saved during the 1950s demo and was recycled in the 1960s or '70s renovation/repurposing of another Atlanta landmark into a dwelling.