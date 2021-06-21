KUDOS: For cleanup of Gaelic Park

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Please log in to keep reading.
Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever. {{featured_button_text}}
Kudos to Linda Schmelzer and Sara Garrett who took it upon themselves to beautify the run-off area in Bloomington's Gaelic Park. They designed, purchased plants, planted them, and maintain this garden. Several other smaller gardens within the park are also cared for by them. A big thank you to these civic-minded ladies.
Sharon and Jim Jaeger, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!