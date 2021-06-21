 Skip to main content
KUDOS: For cleanup of Gaelic Park

Letter to the Editor
Kudos to Linda Schmelzer and Sara Garrett who took it upon themselves to beautify the run-off area in Bloomington's Gaelic Park. They designed, purchased plants, planted them, and maintain this garden. Several other smaller gardens within the park are also cared for by them. A big thank you to these civic-minded ladies.

Sharon and Jim Jaeger, Bloomington

