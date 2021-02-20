KUDOS: For help to homeless

Thank you to our generous community for helping meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness. No one in the community had to stay on the streets during this bitter cold. We await the re-opening of Safe Harbor and along with donations, feel we can meet the needs through the cold weather yet to come. We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the churches who stood up to help meet the need and challenged others to do so. From all of us who work daily to meet the emergency housing needs in our community and from those who have benefited from the gifts of so many, we extend our sincere appreciation.