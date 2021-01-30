KUDOS: For vaccination experience

On January 22, we had an appointment to secure our first vaccine shots relating to the COVID-19 virus. The vaccination site was the arena in downtown Bloomington and our experience was very good. We were greeted at the door and given instructions as to how to work through the process and secured our shots in a very timely and efficient way.
The staff could not have been more helpful in answering our questions. We wish to congratulate the McLean County Health Department and the many people who participated in putting together the plan for vaccinations and for the people who so capably handled the process of the vaccinations.
William C. Wetzel and Florence R.Wetzel, Bloomington