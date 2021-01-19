KUDOS: McLean County Nursing Home

In October 2017, my husband and I brought my parents to McLean County Nursing Home. He was 95 and she was 86. It was a very hard but necessary decision.

After a short adjustment period, it became their new home and they both loved it there. It was always clean and the staff was very friendly. My mother- would often say "this place is so nice, Daddy and I don't have to do anything at all. They cook and clean for us and they pay all the bills, and wash our clothes, and they even give us a bath. This place is really nice."

Between my husband, my sister and I, we visited every day. When the weather was nice we would take them out for rides or to the zoo or bring them home for family time. It really was nice we were all happy.

Then in March 2020 COVID hit and they had to close the home down. But the staff did even more to keep them comfortable. On nice days they would bring them outside so we could visit, always wearing masks and keeping social distance.

On Sept. 25 COVID entered the home, then on Oct. 7 it started to hit the residents. On Dec. 4, my mom tested positive and on Dec. 9 my dad did also. Mom passed in two weeks and dad passed nine days later. They were married 73 years.