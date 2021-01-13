 Skip to main content
KUDOS: To Ameren, Comcast
KUDOS: To Ameren, Comcast

Just wanted to say “thank you” to all the Ameren, Comcast crews out to help all of us during this dire time of ice, snow, etc. They did a wonderful job and also our police and firemen that help daily. God bless all of you.

J.L. Corsaut, Normal

