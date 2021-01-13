KUDOS: To Ameren workers

Hats off and huge thank you to the men and women of Ameren and all the surrounding areas that sent crews to help us here in Normal. You’ve done a wonderful job, and we are grateful.

Many of us in the Maplewood area of Normal were without power for close to 30 hours and some, I understand, more. I looked out my window and saw the “cavalry” of Ameren trucks entering the neighborhood, and I knew help had arrived and we would be warmer soon. And I was right. In less than a couple hours power was back on. I can only imagine how challenging this event was for them, and they certainly rose up to meet that challenge.

The street crews should also be commended for their part in getting the debris cleaned up as quickly as they did and getting the streets cleared for traffic.

As long as there is someone called “Mother Nature,” we will always need these men and women whether in the field or behind the scenes. They worked endlessly and tirelessly, and I think they deserve a huge thank you.

Cindy Steimel, Normal

