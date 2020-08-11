You have permission to edit this article.
KUDOS: To drivers around bicyclists
KUDOS: To drivers around bicyclists

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

For the past 35 years I have been cycling and running the rural roads of McLean and Woodford counties. It has been with rare exception that motorists have slowed down and given me a wide berth when passing, thus ensuring my safety as I do my best to hug the white line. In return, I will continue to take responsibility for my behavior by adhering to the ‘rules of the road’, using flashing lights and wearing bright clothes to ensure my visibility to all drivers.

Mary Horgan-Siegworth, El Paso

