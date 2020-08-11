KUDOS: To drivers around bicyclists

For the past 35 years I have been cycling and running the rural roads of McLean and Woodford counties. It has been with rare exception that motorists have slowed down and given me a wide berth when passing, thus ensuring my safety as I do my best to hug the white line. In return, I will continue to take responsibility for my behavior by adhering to the ‘rules of the road’, using flashing lights and wearing bright clothes to ensure my visibility to all drivers.
Mary Horgan-Siegworth, El Paso
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!