KUDOS: To drivers around bicyclists

For the past 35 years I have been cycling and running the rural roads of McLean and Woodford counties. It has been with rare exception that motorists have slowed down and given me a wide berth when passing, thus ensuring my safety as I do my best to hug the white line. In return, I will continue to take responsibility for my behavior by adhering to the ‘rules of the road’, using flashing lights and wearing bright clothes to ensure my visibility to all drivers.