KUDOS: To Experimental Aircraft Association

My sincere thanks to Bloomington-Normal’s Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 129 for once again bringing the historic Ford Tri-Motor airplane to our community.

Last here in 2018, this vintage aircraft brought miles of smiles to viewers and riders alike. Thanks also to the Operations team at Central Illinois Regional Airport and their air traffic control partners for helping make the planes' weekend so safe and secure.

We should also recognize Synergy Flight Center for their generous and secure venue and EAA Chapter 129 president, Charlie Bates for his initiative and leadership in organizing the 2018 and 2021 Tri-Motor appearances.

And finally, thank you to captain Bill Thacker from Chenoa for piloting the ship and continuing his exemplary representation of EAA: The Spirit of Aviation.

Mark Rayburn, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0