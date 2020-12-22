KUDOS: To Faith in Action volunteers

This is a perfect time to stop and reflect on the changes and challenges of this past year and to express sincere admiration for the dedicated people who help serve those in need. We have all had to cope and reinvent our day-to-day pursuits as COVID-19 continues to affect many people.

However, there is at least one segment of the population that is especially impacted at this time, the elderly. Many seniors are not only vulnerable and isolated but also face the challenges of getting to essential medical appointments or procuring food. Many elderly people do not have friends or family that live close enough to help.

Faith in Action is a nondenominational, non-profit, volunteer organization that helps seniors in the Bloomington/Normal community. This year especially FIA Volunteers have been amazing in their dedication in assisting our Care Receivers.

Volunteers have and continue to help seniors in need by transporting them to appointments, calling and visiting them, shopping for them or even by lifting their spirits with cards and gifts. Faith in Action is truly blessed with many wonderful volunteers who have given of their time and talents.