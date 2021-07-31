KUDOS: To good neighbor in Kappa

We were traveling home on I-39 and forgot to refuel our van. Somewhere around milepost 10 the low fuel light alerted us to a remaining fuel range of 15 miles. Towing a trailer and not trusting the accuracy of the gauge, we feared not making it to Normal and pulled off at Kappa.

Having never been there before and not finding any way of purchasing fuel we were forced to knock on someone’s door and ask for help. Roger said he had a couple of gallons that we could have. After pouring it in our tank he refused to take any money. We shook hands and thanked him for his generosity. We continued our trip, fueled in Normal, and made it safely home.