 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KUDOS: To McLean County Health Department
0 comments
editor's pick

KUDOS: To McLean County Health Department

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Let’s all take our hats off to McLean County Health Department for their part in the COVID vaccine program. These people are working long hours, doing their best in an anomalous situation and not hearing “thanks” enough. Every dealing with them so far for my husband and me has been with friendly, helpful, empathetic workers. In particular Jeffrey Paternoster went out of his way, and very patiently I might add, to find a scheduling solution to what could have been a very stressful time for us. Let’s give them the credit they deserve.

Cherilyn Sytar, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News