KUDOS: To McLean County Health Department

Let’s all take our hats off to McLean County Health Department for their part in the COVID vaccine program. These people are working long hours, doing their best in an anomalous situation and not hearing “thanks” enough. Every dealing with them so far for my husband and me has been with friendly, helpful, empathetic workers. In particular Jeffrey Paternoster went out of his way, and very patiently I might add, to find a scheduling solution to what could have been a very stressful time for us. Let’s give them the credit they deserve.