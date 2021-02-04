KUDOS: To normal responders

In the very early morning hours of January 22, my father was in severe respiratory distress at his residence. Within in minutes of calling 9-1-1, the Normal firefighter/paramedics from station #3 were in the house assessing and treating him.

I write this not just to thank them for their professional care and demeanor, but to let other readers, residents and visitors of Normal know they are extremely fortunate to have such a tremendous asset at their service 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Having had the opportunity to witness the same exact responses in Bloomington from their professional firefighter/paramedics I can confidently say the same for the residents and visitors of their city.

I think we all realize how important it is to have such capable and trained professionals in our communities when any emergency arises. When you personally use the fire department, you have an even greater respect for them and their value. My father can attest to that.

On behalf of my entire family, I thank Doug Roosevelt, John McMann, Jeff Reinhardt, Drew Askew and Jason Greider of the Normal Fire Dept who responded that early morning on January 22. What was an "ordinary" call for you was extraordinary for us. Your efforts are truly appreciated.

Chuck Sullivan, Champaign

