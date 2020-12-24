KUDOS: To Project Evergreen supporters

The Danvers Lion’s Club would like to thank everyone in our community for supporting Project Evergreen. Project Evergreen brightens the holidays for local people and families who find themselves in a difficult position during the holiday season.

Project Evergreen is coordinated by the Danvers Lion’s Club, but is supported by the entire community. This year 123 people were helped through Project Evergreen.

We appreciate everyone’s generous donations. Thanks for brightening the lives of so many in our community. Without your help, Project Evergreen would not be possible. We are very lucky to be living in such a caring community that is so willing to share and spread Christmas joy.