KUDOS: To supporters in community

Unbelievable! Wow! Incredible! These words only begin to describe our reaction to the groundswell of love and support from this community. We have tried to live our lives based on two principles: 1.God is good, all the time; 2. Speak up and actively work against injustice and inequality.

We belong to First Christian Church in Bloomington which has reinforced these principles and contributed to us being “faithful and fearless.” This led us to share our experiences with this community rather than stay inside our home being fearful and silent.

We had no idea what would happen if we shared our story, but we couldn’t be more thrilled by the warmth we’ve received. We are proud and happy that the community has been so responsive to a request to donate to a “book drive” to benefit Unit 5 and District 87 school children and staff. To date, almost $6,000 has been raised. All monies donated will be used to provide books that include themes of acceptance, respect, kindness, empathy, appreciation of difference, and friendship.

Children are our future, and if even one book helps a child learn how to live in our diverse and global world, then the unfortunate experience we had will be more than worth it.

We will continue to channel our energy and passion to make our community and world a better place to live.