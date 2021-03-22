KUDOS: To vaccination workers

My wife and I, both in our 80s, could not sign up for the shots after many attempts because every time a list was announced, they were all filled. Finally after several calls to the MHD, they put us on the call list and we were finally signed up for vaccinations at the Arena.

When we arrived at the Arena, we used the handicap entrance and every single National Guard personnel and everyone associated with the second floor service was attentive, helpful, kind, patient, caring and just a pleasure to work with. We could not ask for anything more. All who use their service should be very thankful as we are.