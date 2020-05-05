Lack of action produces crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Much has been written about President Trump's costly inaction in the early months of this year, which has exacerbated the effects of the deadly COVID-19 in America. And rightfully so. Obviously, his ill-considered comments have all missed the mark.

But our tragic lack of preparedness commenced much earlier. The administration privately sewed the seeds of a disastrous public health response months before President Trump began issuing false public assurances. In 2015 President Obama established the Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, designed to combat pandemics, in the National Security Council (NSC). In 2018 President Trump dissolved the unit's pandemic response team as part of a bureaucratic reshuffling. He subsequently misled the American people by noting that the coronavirus "came out of nowhere" and "blindsided the world."