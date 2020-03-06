Learn about socialism beliefs

Campaign propaganda generates fear about socialism as top-down, takes-away-my-money, lack-of-individual-responsibility, and connections with Lenin and Stalin and communism.

Today’s democratic socialism is designed to involve citizens in making public policies, so look where democratic socialism works, such as Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Associating socialism with Russian communism is similar to defining capitalism in terms of the robber barons; they all said one thing but did another.

Unionism in socialism is stronger than in capitalism, because unionism is the only power that workers have. Unions brought in the 40-hour work week, health insurance, vacation days and safety on the job.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Socialism considers the impact of business on the community, providing regulations to protect the environment and its residents from pollution. Corporations are by law designed to maximize profit for investors. Socialism counters the power of corporations on behalf of citizens.