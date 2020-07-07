Lessons learned during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic in our country has taught us many lessons. Among them:
Health care systems throughout the states were overwhelmed. Courageous healthcare workers went to work with insufficient PPE, little knowledge of the virulent nature of the virus, and no then known treatment to help their patients.
Nursing homes and rehabilitative centers became hotbeds of infection for patients and staff, accounting for 40% of the deaths that occurred so quickly that bodies piled up. Families were prevented from saying goodbye to their loved ones in their last hours.
Primary elections were delayed or long lines of voters risked their and their families' health to vote.
Schools and universities sent their students home. While teachers and professors taught themselves the skills for online instruction, parents home-schooled kids, trying to earn the family income away from work and still keep their kids safe, occupied, and learning at the same time.
What did we adults learn?
We learned that our president failed to exercise leadership in keeping Americans safe. After claiming the virus threat was a hoax, then first taking authority for mitigating it, then turning state efforts to stem the infection to the governors, he is even now working toward dismantling the Affordable Care Act and removing people's access to health care. He denigrates respected scientists who tell us the truth. Standing alongside the president is Rep. Rodney Davis, 13th Congressional District.
For safety's sake, show we've really learned and vote for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan on Nov. 3.
Sally Bulkley Pancrazio, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!