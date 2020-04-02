As with many pandemics or epidemics throughout civilized mankind, those have come and gone. I believe the truth is that this day and time is much more tragic and harder upon the world, not just the USA. Because the end times are so much closer than ever before. I believe that the greatest miraculous event is very near, that being the rapture of true Christians caught up into the clouds in the resurrection of those dead in Jesus Christ their Lord and Savior. According to 1 Thessalonians 4, the trumpet blast will be sounded and true Christians will hear that sound while unbelievers will be temporarily deafened while in awe and wonder. By the act of being born again, I am ready at a moment's notice. I hope all my dear loved ones are ready, also! The ones left behind, who want to be saved, will suffer persecution unto death during the seven years Great Tribulation. Those will be known as tribulation saints. Asking all to be ready as a true Christian, reading what Jesus said to Nicodemus, Ye must be born again!