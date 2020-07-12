Let's change the need for double standards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I agree that we live in a world of double standards, and we should all be working to change that.

There’s a Miss Black America because there was no chance that a Black woman would be chosen Miss America in 1921, or 1941, or 1961. There’s a Black Entertainment Network because almost everyone on the major networks was white. There’s a Black Student Union because the Student Union has no idea how to address the interests or needs of students of color. There's a Black Caucus to give a voice to marginalized communities; there’s always been a White Caucus; it just doesn’t say White in the name.

We have Black Churches because white churches defended slavery and segregation and Jim Crow. We have Black fraternities because white fraternities didn’t admit Blacks. We have Black veterans organizations because Blacks weren’t welcome in the existing (white) ones.

There are plenty of White organizations: they just don’t say White in the name. That’s the double standard.