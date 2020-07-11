Let's pump the brakes on reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some people are unhappy about Illinois’ timeline for reopening. Are we not paying attention to what is happening around the country? We don’t have control over COVID-19. States that didn’t require their residents to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, or reopened more quickly than others, are seeing a surge in new cases of the virus, hospitalizations and deaths.

Meanwhile, in Illinois, where the Governor follows the guidelines of the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health, we are one of the few states currently not a COVID-19 hotspot. Yet, there are still new cases in several counties. We’re not immune to what’s happening in most other states. It would be unwise to fully reopen until we have a vaccine and better treatment.

It was disappointing to read Dan Brady’s letter about lifting restrictions and fully reopening. I understand that businesses are struggling. But, do we want to put workers and customers at risk? A surge of new cases could force Illinois back to previous restrictions and cause more economic hardships.