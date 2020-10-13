LETTER: 14 reasons to dump Trump

1. T.rump has told over 20,000 lies since taking office.

2. Trump owes $141,000,000,000 in debt, to whom?

3. Trump is a racist, his birther attack on Obama. Trump doesn’t disavow racist groups like the KKK and David Fuke or the Proud Boys.

4. Trump has disavowed our allies and NATO and supported dictators like Putin and Kim Jung Un

5. Trump has degraded and debased his office so that the U.S. is either pitied or laughed at.

6. Trump's handling of pandemic has cost 211,000 American lives, his cavalier attitude infected himself and 23 people in the White House. He has “super spreader” events that endanger Americans and staff. Fully opening the economy will result in more deaths, perhaps 400,000.

7. Trump has wasted billions of dollars on the wall on the southern border that is being washed out with floods.

8. Trump donated his salary back to the government, but his golf outings have cost the U.S. taxpayers $141 million.

9. Trump discriminated against housing tenets in New York City. He still exhibited that by refusing to recognize the tragedy of deaths like George Floyd’s.