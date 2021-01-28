LETTER: 2021 started in crazy fashion

2021 entered with quite a bang.

We had that huge ice and snow, covering all the trees, etc. I had never seen any bigger, and yet there was no wind which could have made it worse. Even the trees were bowing down to the ground; as I drove down the street, it looked like they were praying.

There was good reason to pray after the terrible debacle on Jan. 6 at the “United” States Capitol. No doubt unprecedented in my lifetime, and probably the worst one since our nation was born.

Who would have ever thought it would take the National Guard up to 13,000 men and only this week taken down to 7,000 men in Washington, D.C.?

Believe it or not, our nation has deteriorated since World War II.

1984, Israel has become a nation, and that is high in God’s timetables.

Yes, God has allowed all the technology to take place on earth and space, but now we are near bankruptcy caused by trillions of dollars debt in fiat money.

The nations of the world have become globalized, and the time is ripe for them to come to one world dictator.

So, we need to pray and be thankful that we have a mediator who is Jesus Christ.

John Gramm, Gridley

