LETTER: A curse to live with new disease

In addition to the COVID-19 virus, many Americans are suffering from another insidious virus -- the Donald Trump Virus (DTV). Some estimates are that as many as 40% of the population is suffering from this awful disease.

DTV symptoms are varied, inflicting damage to both the mind and the soul of its victims.

The most obvious symptom is that intelligent people lose all sense of perspective and the power to think rationally. Consequently, they believe that global warming is a hoax, COVID-19 is a hoax, Russian interference in our elections is a hoax, and outrageous conspiracy theories are true. It is, indeed, an insidious disease.

But even more devastating is what DTV does to the soul of its victims. Prior to succumbing to DTV, these Americans cared -- really cared -- about decency. They were offended by bullies, liars, and those who refused to make small sacrifices for the common good. They harbored great respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice to guard our freedoms, never thinking of them as “losers” and “suckers.” But now, they cheer the use of the Bible as a political prop, ignore the ridicule of heroes, and look the other way when assault rifles are used to intimidate fellow citizens.