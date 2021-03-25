LETTER: A dispatch from the future

(April 1, 2022) Looking back at the best year ever in the history of Normal IL, Mayor Tiritilli reflected on his accomplishments. He noted that he, through brilliant maneuvering, was able to close the Rivian plant. He is proud that the town is no longer subject to the huge tax break that Rivian received. The 1,500 jobs at the factory, in addition to the thousands of supporting jobs, can be replaced eventually, but more important is that the town no longer has to endure the tax break. There are currently several fast food restaurants interested in the location. Some of these jobs will even pay more than minimum wage.

In addition, the lost Rivian jobs had a tremendous impact on property values and business vacancies. Property values have dropped, allowing prospective buyers to save thousands.

According to Mayor Tiritilli, his Save the Roads Program, the cornerstone of his agenda, has turned the town around. This plan is the envy of all communities north of the Mason-Dixon Line. In addition, closing the Constitution Trail, which was primarily used by liberals, as well as cancelling the Sugar Creek art fair to help pay for the road improvements was fiscally responsible and a great success. He reports that no one complained because they were so happy to have perfect roads.