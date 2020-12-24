LETTER: A reason suit was deemed 'nuisance'

In the Dec. 17 edition, Darin LaHood attempted to justify his atrocious support of illegal election tampering by a group of 106 House Republicans to overturn the election results (with absolutely no basis) of four states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania. He opened his comments with a preface of Trump's "historical policy achievements" for America. I would agree with the historical, but the achievement part is an outright misrepresentation of Trump's impact on our nation. Nothing could be further from the truth.

LaHood's attempts to sanitize his illegal tampering by stating he supported the lawsuit to overturn the election results as a protection against "any allegations of voting irregularities," credible or not. And as the Supreme Court immediately determined, there was absolutely no credibility to the Republicans' lawsuit. The suit was deemed to be a "nuisance suit" with no basis and an illegal waste of the court's attention. That is why they are referred to as "nuisances."