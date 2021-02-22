LETTER: A solution for vaccine issues

With regard to the COVID vaccine, I feel that I am living a role in an unannounced sequel to "The Hunger Games," or perhaps I am unwillingly involved in a research study to validate Darwins's theory of "survival of the fittest."

My numerous efforts (and the efforts of countless others) have resulted only in a response of "appointments unavailable" or "fully booked." I am sure that many other McLean County residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine share my frustration.

In the early 1980s, I was store manager of a retail store called Murrays Jewelers and Distributors. Our store advertised and sold a variety of items, some of them exceedingly popular -- e.g. Cabbage Patch Kids or CB radios. When the demand for these item surpassed our supply, we made a list of the customers who wished to purchase them. When our supply was replenished, we contacted the customers and they could come to our store to purchase the item.

I see no reason why a similar master list could not be generated for the distribution of the COVID vaccine. The county health officials could maintain such a list, and contact eligible citizens to schedule an appointment when they know that more vaccine is available. This would also provide an efficient method to ensure that people receive the second inoculation in a timely fashion.