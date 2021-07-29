LETTER: A tip for extending lettuce's life

How many of us have thrown out the other half of a head of lettuce because we didn’t get to it before it started turning bad? Lots of us.

With this past year of trying to budget money for groceries, there is one way to help save.

After you cut off some lettuce to eat, take the rest of the head of lettuce and chop it up and rinse it off good. Then get a large plastic container and put water and ice cubes in it. Put your cut up lettuce in it and make sure the water covers all of the lettuce. Put it in the refrigerator. When you want a salad, grab a handful, rinse and put in a bowl.

Your lettuce will stay good for the rest of the week in the ice water, especially those who live by themselves. It’s a great budget saver. It will taste as good as the day you bought the head of lettuce.

If you want to put some on a sandwich, take some out of the water and dry it off in a paper towel. It’s good to go. Hope this is a budget saver for you. Works for me.

Shirley Folz, Bloomington

