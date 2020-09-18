LETTER: A vote against Fair Tax Amendment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I oppose the Fair Tax Amendment because it incentivizes the spending proclivities of state politicians.

Supporters argue that only the richest 3% of citizens will feel the pain of higher taxes. Nothing in the amendment's wording supports this class-based argument over time. Instead, tax rate increases will burn down far into the middle class, as has happened in other fair tax states.

Action instead needs to address Illinois' bloated public employee pensions to bring them gradually under control. Benefits earned so far should be guaranteed, but legislators should modify promises like the 3% cost of living adjustment.

A fair tax will spur the exodus of people and businesses to tax-friendly, well-managed states, shifting heavier tax burdens to lower income families.Illinois has $7.4 billion of unpaid bills and $137 billion of unfunded pensions. Soon all taxpayers trapped here will have to pay the toll.

Vote no on the fair tax.

Mark Kramp, Bloomington

