LETTER: About morals and ethics and values

Obviously a huge election is in about three months. If I were a Democrat, I would be furious. Why? Is Joe Biden the only candidate they could come up with in four years?

From Hillary (blame everyone but my ineptness) Clinton and end up with Joe (never has accomplished anything of significance in all his years as a politician) Biden. That’s it. Very embarrassing. It shows how much division there is in the Democratic Party. Way far left oto radical. Not many moderates left.

Watch the news every night. Is that what you call “peaceful” protests? Ask the citizens of Portland and Seattle, to name just a couple of Democratic-ruled cities.

Want to go to Chicago for a weekend shopping trip? Not I. Their hatred of Trump is so deep it overrides any moral convictions. They don’t even denounce the chaos, they scream to defund the police. That’s real smart.

Just who will really be president after Biden steps down due to medical issues?

This isn’t really about politics, at all. It’s about morals and ethics and values and how we are able to get up every day and feel secure in going about our everyday lives.