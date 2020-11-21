LETTER: Accept the election for what it is

I would like to answer a previous letter which I felt did not accurately represent the situation currently. In that letter, the author compared Trump's situation to that of Al Gore's in 2000 and asked why the media wasn't calling on Gore to concede at that time. That was totally a different situation. The margin of victory for President Bush was 537 votes in the state of Florida. The Florida Supreme court mandated a recount by a vote of 4-3. This was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Trump is behind in multiple states; he has already filed numerous lawsuits, which have been thrown out, and now he is trying to influence Republican-led state legislatures to throw out the popular vote in their states and decide in his favor. This is not democracy.

While Trump did get over 73 million votes, President-elect Biden has received almost 6 million more. Clearly, this country is divided and we need to be civil to each other. The Secretary of State in Georgia, who is Republican, has received threats from other Republicans to certify the vote in favor of Trump, even if the popular vote does not support that.

I am just appalled at how misinformation there is and how Trump is tweeting countless unverified, incendiary claims. Please accept the election for what it is. We are a democracy and we need to honor the results of our elections.

Anna Wells, Normal

