LETTER: Accept Welcoming Cities ordinance

I write to plead for the acceptance of the Welcoming Cities ordinance in Bloomington. We have seen and heard the atrocities that have and still take place within ICE detention facilities: Separating families, losing children, rampant disease, and now mass hysterectomies.

More than 70% of people held in detention centers built under the Trump administration are under the purview of the New Orleans field office which denied 99.1% of asylum seekers release.

Between January 2017-March 2020, 12 people have died of apparent suicide.

Detention centers are so understaffed it could take over a week to receive medical treatment such as resetting a broken bone or receiving a life saving medication like an albuterol inhaler for asthmatics like myself.

Enough is enough.

The Trust Act alone does not protect our families, our friends, our coworkers from the racism that could potentially give them the same fate.

I call upon the Bloomington City Council to do the right thing because to call this city a progressive city means we have to be a diverse city and protect all people who reside here.