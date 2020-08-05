LETTER: Accepting desire to serve a good start

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's front page in the Pantagraph speaks to a "Diversity Divide" in police departments across the country. I trust the statistics as they seem reliable.

No doubt the article suggests that a "quota system" be in place to guarantee the departments reflect the racial representation of their community. I can understand some wanting that, but also understand that public jobs, such as firefighters and police, are open to all applicants. Why is it that minorities don't apply?

If we've seen any videos of the riots across the country, we see Black rioters taunting and vilifying Black cops, calling them everything from race traitors to sell-outs. Why would a minority want to become a cop if their own people turn their backs on them? Why would they subject their families to such harassment?

As a veteran, it's more than obvious that Blacks represent a far greater portion of career service members than their population would suggest. Should there be a quota system in the military or does that imbalance not matter? Maybe a tech company which does government work should not allow an imbalance in their workforce, either. Or the postal service. Or schools.