LETTER: Actions at U.S. Capital appalling

I have watched and listened with appalling disbelief to what unfolded at the US Capital. Then came the reactions to that violence closer to home. The destruction and chaos within the halls of our government had never been seen in our lifetimes.

People continued to feed off the lies of the person in the White House and presented distortions of reality. Donald Trump must be removed from office because he is not capable of accepting truth. Donald Trump, and those who have emboldened him, particularly some elected legislators, have done a tremendous disservice to our democracy. To espouse lies saying the election was "rigged" and "stolen" was wrong. Courts around the country found no merit to these cases.

During the past three months, the President’s lack of leadership during our serious pandemic is another example. Due to his self-absorbed, delusional and angry state of mind, Donald Trump has shown that he is incapable, truly incapable, of being the leader of the free world.

Many Republicans did not denounce the repeated threats to our democracy. The chair of the McLean County Republican Party, who saw the horrific actions in D.C. as did I, took exception by blaming it on "far-left extremists that infiltrated a peaceful protest."