LETTER: Additional memories about Darell Kehl

I've read Darrell Kehl's wonderfully thoughtful obituary ("Remembering local softball royalty Kehl," Aug. 19) and softball memories here on Pantagraph.com from Chicago, but wanted to expand on what kind of man he was to me personally.

I grew up across the street from Darrell and Karen on Hedgewood, & I'm so grateful I was a member of his State Farm family. He and Karen were my parents' close friends (Jami was a reluctant babysitter) and I hold many good memories of that time, especially at Lake Bloomington. When my dad passed away, Darrell was there. Not just for my dad, but for my family forever after.

I never had to question who I would go to if I needed some fatherly advice or someone to hang out with quietly on the porch. He and Karen embraced everyone as family and I love them for it. I consider them my extended family and they are my long-standing thread to my hometown.

I can't put into words my gratitude for their love over all these years. Darrell Kehl meant many things to many people, but he'll always be my surrogate dad when I needed it most. I share the loss with everyone else in the community who knows him in their own way. We'll have a stag for you Big D, and see you soon. Rest well, love you.

Jayme Kennedy, Chicago

