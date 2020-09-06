LETTER: Address workers' long-term struggles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout this pandemic, essential workers have worked on the front lines to keep Illinois going. Our Union, Local 881 UFCW, represents many of those workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, nursing homes and other industries.

They’ve received recognition, temporary pay bumps and thanks for taking these risks, and it’s much appreciated. However, temporary recognition does not address the long-term struggles many hourly workers face. The pandemic has revealed that although their work is critical, essential workers may still struggle to pay a mortgage or feed their families.

We can do more to thank these workers—and everyone who makes less than $250,000 per year in Illinois. We can vote yes for Fair Tax reform this election and give them—and the majority of Illinois residents—a tax break.

The people who bag your groceries and ring you up at the register shouldn’t be paying the same rate as the CEO who owns their company. Yet in Illinois, that’s the way our system works, and it’s up to the voters to change it.

The Fair Tax amendment will put more money in the pockets of our workers each week, while also raising billions of dollars each year for the schools, communities and services that we and everyone else rely upon.