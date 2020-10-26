 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Adjust taxes first, then politicians
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Adjust taxes first, then politicians

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Some past letter writers regarding the Fair Tax Amendment have stated correctly that the legislature has the ability to change rates and brackets now and in the future. We voters can let our legislators know if their proposed changes are acceptable to us, just as we are doing now.

I have also read suggestions that what Illinois really needs is to cut spending instead of raising taxes. Yes, of course, but what? It seems to me that proponents of spending cuts want to cut services to the needy while retaining perks to the wealthy. First things first, a fair tax to keep Illinois strong and then vote for a legislature that will spend our tax dollars wisely.

Nancy Armstrong, Normal 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News