LETTER: Adjust taxes first, then politicians

Some past letter writers regarding the Fair Tax Amendment have stated correctly that the legislature has the ability to change rates and brackets now and in the future. We voters can let our legislators know if their proposed changes are acceptable to us, just as we are doing now.

I have also read suggestions that what Illinois really needs is to cut spending instead of raising taxes. Yes, of course, but what? It seems to me that proponents of spending cuts want to cut services to the needy while retaining perks to the wealthy. First things first, a fair tax to keep Illinois strong and then vote for a legislature that will spend our tax dollars wisely.