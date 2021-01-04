LETTER: Adopt Welcoming City Ordinance

I have lived in the city of Bloomington for over 40 years and have volunteered and assisted our community with many efforts to help ensure our community is inclusive of all. I am reminded of when I served on the Bloomington Human Relations Commission back in 1995 and the issue then was approving an ordinance that prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation. I was an advocate for this ordinance, and it took years to provide education and awareness that all people have a right to be respected and have equality.

I found once people became aware and listened; they were more sensitive to others needs and the ordinance was finally passed. You see, people finally recognized discrimination and unjust or prejudicial treatment of people, especially on the grounds of race, sexual orientation, age, sex, or other, is wrong. People have a right to be respected; we are all connected and woven together as one. Yes, we may look and think different, but when we all come together and welcome each other, we can accomplish anything. Together we can make a difference in the lives of others.