LETTER: Ads opposing amendment are misleading

The TV ads against the graduated income tax amendment have been so misleading that it is necessary to correct some of the outlandish claims before people vote.

First, 34 states and the federal government have graduated income taxes. Only 11 states have a flat tax, like Illinois. The rest, largely Sunbelt states, have no income tax and rely on other forms of revenue such as tourism-based fees and taxes. Graduated taxes have been seen as fairer for generations.

The legislation that goes into effect for the 2021 tax year if the amendment passes imposes marginal tax rates. That means only that portion of income over $250,000 is taxed at the higher rate. If you make $251,000, only $1,000 is taxed at the higher rate, like your federal income tax.

Contrary to the implication in many ads, there are no special provisions for farmers, small business or retirees, either in the amendment or in the legislation. Farmers and small businesspeople are taxed at the same rates as the rest of us, and if they make less than $250,000, their taxes will go down.

Retirement income is not currently taxed and would not be under the amendment or the legislation. Retirement income can be taxed now, if the legislature wanted to do so, and there is discussion that if the amendment fails, the State may have to tax retirement income, however.