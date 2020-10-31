 Skip to main content
LETTER: Advocate for five-day class schedule
LETTER: Advocate for five-day class schedule

Get back to a regular five-day class schedule for Unit 5 and District 87. Advocate for your children. Attend school board meetings, contact the administration, call the superintendent. It’s past time to return the kids back to full time. Too many families are suffering financially. Children are failing academically, socially, anxiety and other health issues are on the rise.

In addition, Unit 5 is asking for an additional tax next year, 2021. Plus they are adding debt, bonds. Due to all the wasted additional spending due to this e-learning wasted spending. A new contract with Kelly services for substitute teachers for $1.5 - 2 million dollars. Wasteful spending.

Get involved.

Chad Berck, Normal 

