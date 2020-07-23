LETTER: ake up with sports starting again
LETTER: ake up with sports starting again

Letters to the editor

We are all ready for some normal life. The idea of sports entertainment is exciting at many levels. I get it. There are some things to keep in mind as we as a nation take on the return of sporting events.

The players are taking risks for themselves, their families, and the people who are behind the scenes. With that risk comes the privileged life style that affords these organizations to be able to have all they need during this pandemic.

Of most concern to me is the unlimited availability of COVID 19 testing for these organizations. "If the general population and even first responders and health care workers don't have the tests they need," Emory University, Epidemiologist, Dr. Z. Binney said, "then it would raise severe ethical questions for a pro sports team to be testing their folks on a daily basis."

This is something for us to remember as America turns once again to our obsession with sports entertainment. Remember those who are waiting in long lines for the opportunity to be tested. Remember those who are unable to be tested when testing kits run out in our hot spots. Remember our health care workers who risk everything each day.

Where should our priorities lie? I don't think the same testing will be afforded our teachers/students/staff as school opens but then that is another story. As Rep. John Lewis stated in his 1963 March on Washington speech, "Wake up America, Wake up."

Julie Knutson, Bloomington

