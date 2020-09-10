LETTER: All can benefit from McIntyre reelection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John McIntyre is running for re-election from District 5 of the County Board. A board member for the last 13 years and board leader for the last five, he is well-versed in fiscal matters. During this period the county has had balanced budgets, with the tax rate remaining the same. We need his experience as the county addresses the financial effects of the pandemic.

Of note is John’s leadership in addressing local behavioral health needs. He co-wrote the Mental Health Action Plan that is driving private/public improvements in county-wide services. He leads the Behavioral Health Coordinating Council that oversees implementation of this plan. We need his experience in dealing with the unfulfilled behavioral health needs of youth and the homeless.

All county residents will benefit when “Coach Mac” continues to build cooperation among board members, the towns and the private sector. Voters in District 5 can make it happen.

Gretchen Monti, Bloomington

