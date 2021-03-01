LETTER: All should learn The American’s Creed

I’m sure everyone knows the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and the national anthem. What about The American’s Creed? It was written by William Tyler Page in 1917 as a submission to a nationwide patriotic contest and was accepted by the United States House of Representatives on April 3, 1918.

It states in its entirety: “I believe in the United States of America as a government of the people, by the people, for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed, a democracy in a republic, a sovereign Nation of many sovereign States; a perfect union, one and inseparable; established upon those principles of freedom, equality, justice, and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes. I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support its Constitution, to obey its laws, to respect its flag, and to defend it against all enemies.”

Our country would benefit greatly if all Americans would learn The American’s Creed, follow its precepts and embrace it. Take it to heart. Teach it to your children. Hopefully, by doing so, the United States of America will continue as our blessed country for all Americans and for the world.

Sharon Frizzell, Normal

